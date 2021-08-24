Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $225,000 in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 254.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 355,417 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,562.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 161,827 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,968,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,432,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in PubMatic in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $89,418.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,168,129 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PUBM shares. Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

PUBM opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.74.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

