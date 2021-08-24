Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTF. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1,890.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 322,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 306,199 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,965,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 266.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 277,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 201,466 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,941,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,882,000 after purchasing an additional 119,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,071,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,458,000 after purchasing an additional 91,720 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.17.

