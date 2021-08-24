Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 45,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPT opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $4.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.