Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will announce $115.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.90 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $109.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $461.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $453.51 million to $476.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $493.66 million, with estimates ranging from $463.67 million to $549.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on DOC shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Shares of DOC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.26. 5,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,098,000 after buying an additional 4,320,989 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 202.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,671,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,205 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 175.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 4,012.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 974,350 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

