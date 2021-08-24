Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has $73.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX opened at $68.80 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 35,853 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.