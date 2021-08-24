Philippe Courtot Family Trust Sells 23,139 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 23,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $2,552,000.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $109,379.76.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $574,194.38.

On Friday, August 13th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $3,881,850.00.

QLYS traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.03. 319,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,875. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.12. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

