Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Raised by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,681,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 438,427 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.7% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $457,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. United Bank boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.93. The stock had a trading volume of 88,006,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,903,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

