Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brazil's state-run energy giant Petrobras is riding high on the back of its impressive portfolio, particularly in the country’s pre-salt reservoirs and projects to grow output by 2024. The company’s cost containment efforts and ambitious divestment plans have been helping the firm to improve its credit ratings. Petrobras has revved up its five-year divestment plan of $75.7 billion to become the best value-generating energy company. However, the fact that Petrobras is still reeling under huge debt burden cannot be overlooked. The elevated leverage of the firm, coupled with years of mismanagement and corruption remain concerns. Further, the historic oil price crash has considerably weakened Petrobras' prospects, forcing it to delay dividend payouts. Therefore, Petrobras warrants a cautious stance as of now.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PBR. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.14.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.616 per share. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,698,957,000. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,187.3% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 15,094,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $184,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,922,353 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,507,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11,477.4% in the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,866,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 52.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,577,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658,919 shares in the last quarter. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

