Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

