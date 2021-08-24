Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the food distribution company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.30.
Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.34.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
