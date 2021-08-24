Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will post $8.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.41 billion and the lowest is $8.20 billion. Performance Food Group reported sales of $7.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year sales of $34.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.53 billion to $34.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $35.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.98 billion to $36.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Shares of PFGC traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.67. 76,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,695. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $607,152,000 after buying an additional 353,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after buying an additional 880,931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $513,714,000 after buying an additional 502,399 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $173,248,000 after buying an additional 599,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $169,519,000 after buying an additional 776,072 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

