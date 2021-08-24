Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 15,115 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,115 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $12,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.