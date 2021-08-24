Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $15,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $8,135,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $842.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

