Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 75,619 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 484,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,619 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Delek US during the first quarter worth $253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 8.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 52,149 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 248.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 88,788 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Delek US by 2.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 486,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. boosted its position in Delek US by 42.0% during the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 139,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,231 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

