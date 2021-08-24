Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $14.83 Million in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 380,379 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $14,831,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

