Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $13,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after buying an additional 1,799,064 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,450,000 after buying an additional 962,145 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after buying an additional 878,675 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 380.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 959,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after acquiring an additional 759,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,485,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,325,000 after acquiring an additional 706,100 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of -0.28.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

