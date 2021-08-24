Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $14.43 Million Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.24% of First Bancorp worth $14,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Bancorp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

