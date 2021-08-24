Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $11.96 Million Stock Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 54,088 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $11,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTOR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,978,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.07.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.