Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,743 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 2.06% of Universal Electronics worth $13,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the first quarter worth $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the first quarter worth $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 10.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the first quarter worth $235,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UEIC stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $687.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.
About Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.
