Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 8,471 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $14,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth about $545,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 39.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth about $790,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,350 shares of company stock worth $2,531,346. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $96.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.30. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.