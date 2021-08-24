PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,651,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,089 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.1% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of PepsiCo worth $541,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 45.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,320 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 65,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 120,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 74,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.75. The company has a market cap of $215.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

