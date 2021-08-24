Peony (PNY) Price Tops $0.42 on Top Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 44.8% lower against the dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $8.55 million and $48,405.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000859 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00057338 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000683 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 82.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 20,446,490 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

