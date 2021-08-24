Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $954.40 Million

Analysts predict that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report sales of $954.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $935.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $997.51 million. Pentair reported sales of $798.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. Pentair’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,377,000 after buying an additional 54,495 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,586,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,505,000 after buying an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $78.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

