Peloton Interactive (PTON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $65.29 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.06.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $11,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 794,971 shares of company stock worth $93,053,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.22.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

