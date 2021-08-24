Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $138.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PTON. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.25.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $65.29 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.06. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $1,678,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 794,971 shares of company stock valued at $93,053,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,786,000 after buying an additional 167,461 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at $3,584,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at $330,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 0.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 365,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

