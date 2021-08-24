Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 146 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $449.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,967. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $450.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $436.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.