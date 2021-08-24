Peak Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $52.21. 136,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,542,529. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88.

