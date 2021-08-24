Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $27.42 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Peak Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 9.3% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.05. The stock had a trading volume of 87,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,724. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $230.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

