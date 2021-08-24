Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.87. 78,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,341. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

