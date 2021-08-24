Peak Financial Management Inc. Acquires 7,819 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,092 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,267,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,613,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,076,000.

COMT stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $33.78. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,186. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $35.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98.

