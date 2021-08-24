PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 3.1% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $10,710,450 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.53 on Tuesday, reaching $279.51. 3,489,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,701,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $328.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.87. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

