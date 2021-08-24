Patten Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $144.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.79. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $85.47 and a one year high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

VAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

