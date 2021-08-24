Patten Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 550 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 693,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,646,000 after purchasing an additional 49,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $401.45 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $418.62. The stock has a market cap of $135.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.