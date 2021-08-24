Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 350 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Aptiv by 3.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 569,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,659,000 after buying an additional 19,002 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.1% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter worth $297,000. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 10.4% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $155.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

