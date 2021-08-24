Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,132 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,807,000 after buying an additional 4,318,577 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 65.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,715,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,728,000 after buying an additional 3,859,091 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,570,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 505.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,131,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,226,000 after buying an additional 2,614,262 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

