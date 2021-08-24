Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $65,000 Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,980,000 after acquiring an additional 723,015 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,425,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,265,000 after acquiring an additional 240,934 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,423,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,143,000 after acquiring an additional 39,079 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,993,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 62,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,101 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

WH stock opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $78.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.