Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after buying an additional 4,483,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.05.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

