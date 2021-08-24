Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $41,000 Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,446,000 after purchasing an additional 40,604 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $935,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEVA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.72.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

