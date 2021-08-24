Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys Shares of 1,765 Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,456,000 after acquiring an additional 387,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 13.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,841,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,668,000 after acquiring an additional 561,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,544,000 after acquiring an additional 121,712 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,962,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,912,000 after buying an additional 64,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAVE. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

