Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

PGPHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Partners Group stock opened at $1,730.41 on Tuesday. Partners Group has a 52 week low of $899.20 and a 52 week high of $1,825.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,633.08.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

