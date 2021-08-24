Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

PGPHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Partners Group stock opened at $1,730.41 on Tuesday. Partners Group has a 52 week low of $899.20 and a 52 week high of $1,825.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,633.08.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

