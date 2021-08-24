Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,453 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its position in Adobe by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 3,890 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Adobe by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 734 shares of the software company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the software company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,321 shares of company stock worth $9,879,906 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $656.86 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $658.50. The firm has a market cap of $312.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $607.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.