Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $584.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $620.49. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

