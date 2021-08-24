Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $67.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.82. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

