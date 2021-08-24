Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires Shares of 2,005 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,203,000 after acquiring an additional 190,642 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE:TM opened at $168.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $235.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.28 and a 1-year high of $185.99.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

