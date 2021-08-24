Parker-Hannifin Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.03 (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Parker-Hannifin has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Parker-Hannifin has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to earn $18.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of PH opened at $294.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $192.25 and a 1 year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.64.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

