Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 10.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,506 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 32,999 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 1,854,415 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $502,361,000 after acquiring an additional 75,908 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 22.0% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 32.9% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,050 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $304.65 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

