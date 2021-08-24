Pangolin (PNG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $74.22 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 196.8% higher against the US dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $74.22 million and approximately $25.36 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for about $3.47 or 0.00007050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00055672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00130200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.36 or 0.00159127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,204.61 or 0.99916887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.68 or 0.01004522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.58 or 0.06818047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

