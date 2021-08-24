Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $475.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $445.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PANW. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.50.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $382.01. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $406.92. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,582,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.