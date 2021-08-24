Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $509.00 at BTIG Research

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $460.00 to $509.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PANW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $446.50.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE:PANW opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $406.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $22,840,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 7,147 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $1,489,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $2,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.