Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $70.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $442.57. 348,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,950. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $406.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of -97.16 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.73.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

