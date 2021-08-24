Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $69.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $441.70. 362,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,950. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $406.92.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.73.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

