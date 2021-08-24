Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $69.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $441.70. 362,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,950. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $406.92.
PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.73.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
